WHO inadvertently admits that vaccinations won’t work against coronavirus

(Natural News) In trying to keep the pandemic going for as long as possible, it would seem, the World Health Organization (WHO) is insistent that developing natural immunity to the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) may not be possible, and that society’s only hope is a vaccine. But if natural immunity is out of the question, then why would vaccine-induced immunity be any better?

With roughly 310,000 confirmed deaths worldwide, the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to dominate news headlines, especially now that the Trump administration is getting the ball rolling on developing and releasing a fast-tracked vaccine. But nobody seems to be addressing the fact that if our own natural immune systems cannot fight the thing, then there is no way a vaccine will do anything other than needlessly cause adverse effects.

In a recent announcement, the WHO stated that there is no solid proof to suggest that people who test positive for the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) and recover develop natural immunity. They could still get re-infected again, the United Nations (UN) body insists – even as it continues to ignore the fact that a strain-specific vaccine would theoretically provide even less protection than natural immunity, if this is the case.

“There is currently no evidence that people who have recovered from #COVID19 and have antibodies are protected from a second infection,” the WHO wrote in a statement.

It’s about making you obedient, not safe

The reason why the WHO is making a point of emphasizing the questionable immunity that comes following a Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) infection is that the globalist entity does not want people refusing to following “safety guidelines” like mask-wearing and physical distancing.

“People who assume that they are immune to a second infection because they have received a positive test result may ignore public health advice,” the WHO laments.

Should a vaccine ever become available, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres wants it to be distributed for “free” to everyone – meaning taxpayers will collectively foot the bill through their governments.